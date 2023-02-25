STONINGTON — A special town meeting on Monday will allow residents to provide input on a proposed increase in parking violation fines, seek to establish cultural districts in town and ask to send an ordinance regulating short-term rentals to referendum.
The separate measures are part of a five-item agenda that will be presented before residents as the town looks to move forward in also expanding the town’s Flood Prevention, Climate Resistance and Erosion Control Board and establish a Housing Opportunities Commission to better address affordable housing needs in the community.
“We are fortunate to have such a direct representative form of government in Stonington, and this is a great chance for local residents to voice their perspectives,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said. “We want people to come out, hear what is happening and let their views be known.”
The special town meeting is open to all town residents, with check-in to begin at 6 p.m. The meeting itself is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Stonington High School on South Broad Street. Those who would like to vote on matters should bring personal identification.
Among items up for vote, residents will be asked to approve a 100% increase in fines for those cited with parking violations in the community. The resolution calls for updating the town’s Parking and Traffic Regulation to include “town right-of-ways,” to install parking meters and to authorize the Board of Police Commissioners to increase fines for parking violations from $25 to $50.
If approved, the measure would mark the first update to the regulations since November 1994, when section 4 regarding parking meters and related enforcement and penalties was amended.
Chesebrough said the update comes at the recommendation of Police Chief Jay DelGrosso and the Board of Police Commissioners. The updated regulations are designed to not only update parking fines, but to provide additional tools to aid officers as they address ongoing issues around the community.
“From a modernization standpoint, it has been a long time since we had adjusted fines or updated language. This brings language up to date and provides added resources to help address today’s concerns around the community,” Chesebrough said.
In recent years, police have struggled to regulate parking along North Stonington Road due to increased interest in outdoor activities, including opportunities at B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill, while Groton council members and Stonington selectwomen have discussed improving parking availability and enforcement in downtown Mystic. Chesebrough said the update would assist in addressing both concerns.
Other resolutions will seek to adopt two new cultural districts in Stonington, as well as establishing a Cultural District Commission, and a second resolution that would establish a Housing Opportunities Commission.
“The Housing Opportunities Commission will serve as a planning and advisory body, and as a center of expertise and communication, with the objective to ensure Stonington offers a full range of housing choices for all households,” the proposed ordinance states.
The commission will be appointed and work through the Board of Selectmen, officials said, although Chesebrough said the commission would also work in coordination with other boards, commissions and departments. Those on the five-member panel will also be tasked with engaging businesses and organizations, as well as residents, on matters pertaining to housing affordability.
If residents approve the ordinance establishing cultural districts, it would immediately set two cultural districts, with the first in Stonington Borough and the second near the Mystic Bridge.
The Stonington Village Cultural District, as proposed, would begin at Bayview Avenue and Elm Street and includes the Velvet Mill and iconic Stonington Point landmarks such as the historic lighthouse and museum. Cannon Square and the Stonington Town Dock will both be part of the new district as well.
Along the Mystic River, the Mystic Bridge Cultural District will begin at the Mystic Seaport property on Greenmanville Avenue and continue south and include all properties along Route 27 and parts of Route 1, including the Mystic train station, forming a triangle-shaped zone.
“The town, through its Cultural District Commission, shall prepare a map which shall show the boundaries of each of the cultural districts,” the ordinance reads, “and shall identify and inventory all cultural assets located within said districts, which assets shall include but not be limited to all cultural facilities, artistic spaces, creative businesses, historic sites and locations of cultural activities, both indoor and outdoor.”
The fifth resolution would send the possible adoption of an ordinance governing short-term rentals to referendum for a formal vote. The ordinance would then be voted on by the general public during the referendum, which would take place on March 13.
The SRT ordinance, which has been developed over the past two years, seeks to find compromise with property owners who want the option to rent their residential dwelling on a short-term basis by establishing appropriate measures to mitigate current and future challenges that short-term rentals, or STRs, may have on neighborhoods and the community.
Under the proposed ordinance, a primary residence would be defined as “a residence which is the usual place of return for housing as documented by at least two of the following: motor vehicle registration, driver’s license, state identification card, voter registration, tax documents, or utility bill.”
The goal isn’t to restrict homeowners from being able to rent, Chesebrough said, but rather to find a balance that will protect neighbors from the challenges that can come with short-term rentals.
“We tried to be reasonable and fair to those who would be impacted, and if this is approved at town meeting, the requirement would not take effect until January 2024 to give people who do not currently meet this requirement a year to accommodate to the new rule,” Chesebrough said.
All ordinances and resolutions are available for viewing in the Stonington Town Clerk’s Office at town hall, or online at stonington-ct.gov.
