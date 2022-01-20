STONINGTON — A recommendation sent to the Board of Education for review calls for a $912,675 increase in spending during the 2022-23 school year, a 2.38% hike over the district’s current budget.
In what is expected to be his final budget process as superintendent of Stonington Public Schools, Van Riley presented members of the board with a $39.25 million proposal last week that he said would maintain the current level of services provided across the district.
The increased spending reflects efforts to address several needs, said both Riley and Stonington Public Schools Finance Director Gary Shettle, with the budget providing the district with the necessary money to hire a human resources director and an athletic trainer at the high school. The budget also aims to properly absorb growing costs for heating and energy, as well as providing funding to address instructional supply needs and to purchase classroom materials such as books.
The budget also accounts for the addition of a technology systems administrator. The position was added on Jan. 1 following a recent string of ransomware attacks across the country targeting public school systems. Stonington was among a host of schools that were targeted in an attack late last year.
“We added the position in the tech department to help monitor day-to-day operations and cybersecurity,” Shettle said. “We included it for a half-year in the current budget and will need to add the money in for the new year to fund it as a whole position.”
Coming on the heels of a second full year under pandemic conditions, Riley said district staff and school leaders were cognizant of economic challenges facing taxpayers, and were encouraged to build a budget that would maintain services with the least amount of new dollars possible.
During the presentation last week, Riley told board members that the $39.25 million proposal was “the lowest possible to keep and meet the district’s educational needs.” With it, the district would still remain under a 1.5% annual increase, as it has over the past five years, he said.
Although personnel remains the highest driver of costs in the district and there are several key positions being introduced, the budget's architects were able to find balance by eliminating positions in other areas, including two teacher positions at the high school, two at the middle school and one elementary school-level teacher. The reductions are the result of changing needs caused by declining enrollment, he said.
“What it breaks down to is that there is not the same level of students signing up for certain courses, so we are able to make adjustments while maintaining all program options for our students,” Riley said. “In short, we were able to reduce the number of classes in select areas.”
Board member Chris Donahue, who will be taking part in the budget process for the first time along with three other newcomers elected to the Board of Education in November, said he was surprised to see a reduction in educational staff and requested further review of impact to class sizes and in-person instruction.
Donahue said one of his biggest concerns from the pandemic has been the growing educational gap between students. He said he would want to see further analysis on the impact of staffing before determining the best solution.
“It concerns me that, with the education gap growing given all the challenges associated with COVID, we would be cutting staff. I would think cutting staff should be the last option,” he said.
Another top driver of costs in the coming year has been the impact of inflation. Economic instability, supply chain issues and product shortages have caused exponential increases in costs, which school administrators said has led to added material costs in the classroom.
Across the district, the impact has also been felt in regard to growing energy and utility bills. After substantial energy declines in the 2019-20 school year as a result of the pandemic driving gas and oil prices considerably lower, prices rebounded in 2021. Heating utilities alone are expected to see a 41.54% increase in costs in the coming fiscal year, officials said, requiring the district to budget an additional $165,000 for heating alone.
Riley said despite holding costs as level as possible, the budget does allow the district to advance efforts to address ongoing substitute teacher shortages that have plagued the region since even before the pandemic.
To maintain adequate staffing, Riley said the district has implemented a Building Substitute program that hires a full-time staff member to work as a substitute teacher specific at one location. The program guarantees staffing while assuring each school can lean on a substitute who is familiar with the school, familiar with the building and could more easily step into roles filling long-term absence needs, such as when another staff member is out for maternity leave.
Riley said he is confident that the budget presented is one that would responsibly and efficiently move the district forward.
“I think this budget reflects some of the past strategies we’ve used and shows how we are meeting the needs of our students and staff and will continue to do so into the future,” he said.
