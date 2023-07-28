Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.