STONINGTON — Two years ago, members of the Stonington Democratic Town Committee provided support that helped propel the reelection of incumbent Democrat June Strunk and unaffiliated incumbent Danielle Chesebrough.
This time around, new candidates for the party will challenge both as the town appears poised to head to a primary vote.
Members of the Democratic Town Committee selected Laura Graham this week to campaign as challenger to Chesebrough for first selectman, while Strunk is “likely” to move forward with a primary after the committee voted to endorse newcomer Ben Tamsky as candidate for the second Board of Selectman seat over Strunk, 25-12, on Monday.
“As an incumbent, I have always gotten positive comments and endorsements about what we have done in office, so this was a bit of a surprise,” Strunk said this week.
“I am considering going to a primary; that is definitely how I am leaning at the moment,” she said, noting she has not taken any formal steps yet. “I haven’t picked up paperwork. Right now I am looking into the different options and requirements, and then deciding the best path.”
The nominations of Graham and Tamsky, who also beat out hopeful Don Maranell for the endorsement, signal a change in party direction.
Strunk, who left Monday’s DTC meeting to attend the town meeting at Stonington High School, said she was unaware that she would face such a challenge. Due to the timing, she said no speeches were given by those who were nominated or those making nominations.
Both Graham and Tamsky said this week that they appreciate what Strunk has done, but believe they have a better chance of attaining office by working together than with Graham and Strunk on the ballot. In fact, Tamsky said it was the desire to support Graham that led him to make the decision to seek elected office for the first time.
Tamsky called nearly every member of the Democratic Town Committee, he said, and found support before deciding to run.
“It was my desire to support and see Laura as first selectman that brought me here,” said Tamsky, 64. “I have worked with Laura across a number of programs and capacities, and I believe she will be a great leader for this town. I was concerned that, with June, she may not be as willing or able to be that strong second candidate to help get Laura into office.”
While a newcomer to the ballot, Tamsky is hardly a rookie in local politics. He is the chairman of the Mystic River Park Commission and has been involved with the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning and Zoning Commission for 25 years. Both zoning roles are appointed, volunteer positions.
Graham said that as the town faces a wide range of housing and land issues in the coming years, the council will need the expertise that Tamsky brings in order to help provide valuable insight and alternative solutions to local problems.
During the coming term, both Graham and Tamsky said there will be a need to address affordable housing in the community. That will include a need to amend and adopt newer zoning regulations to improve stock and pricing, and addressing the currently unregulated short-term rental market impacting the town.
“I believe (Tamsky’s) knowledge of zoning is going to be a huge asset as we prepare to address these issues, and he has the support to win a seat,” Graham said.
Graham said that as she looks forward, she is already working with Tamsky and the two will continue to campaign together. She said that while she encourages the right of candidates to seek a primary, she hopes whatever the result is that the party will be able to still come together to back the winner's election to office in November.
“I believe the endorsements are a clear signal of the direction that the party wants to move in. We’ll see what happens from here,” she said.
