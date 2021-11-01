The towns of Stonington and North Stonington are holding elections for local municipal positions today. All polling stations are open from 6 a.m. till 8 p.m.
In Stonington, the polling places are as follows:
District 1: Stonington Fire House, 100 Main St., Stonington
District 2: Former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck
District 3: Deans Mill School, 35 Deans Mill Rd., Stonington
District 4: B. F. Hoxie Engine Co., Mystic Fire Dept., 34 Broadway Ave., Mystic
District 5: (formerly) School Administration Building, 49 No. Stonington Rd, Old Mystic
All North Stonington voters will vote at the North Stonington Education Center, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road.
— Sun staff
