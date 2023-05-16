Stonington's budget referendum is being held today from noon to 8 p.m. Here are the polling places for residents:
1st, 4th & 5th Districts - Stonington Fire Station, 100 Main St., Stonington
2nd & 3rd Districts - former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck
