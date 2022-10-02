STONINGTON — The Stonington Town Clerk’s office is advising residents that they may receive an absentee ballot application for the upcoming November state election from a political campaign. This mailing is not from the Town Clerk’s office.
If a voter is planning on voting in person on Election Day, or have already requested and received an absentee ballot from the Town Clerk, they should discard the application from the campaign.
