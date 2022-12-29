STONINGTON — A 58-year-old Pawcatuck woman has been identified as the resident killed in a house fire that erupted at a Moss Street home on Wednesday morning.
Stonington police on Thursday identified the victim as Diane Mary Gillece, a resident of 19 Moss St., who was killed when officials said a fire flooded the home with smoke around 9:15 a.m., causing it to billow out of the house and triggering an emergency response. Gillece is the mother of recent 43rd House District candidate Ashley Gillece.
Two others who have not been identified suffered from suspected smoke inhalation and were taken to Westerly Hospital by ambulance, officials said. They were expected to recover fully.
Stonington Police Deputy Chief Todd Olson said the exact cause of death has not been determined and is awaiting results of a toxicology, which is typical protocol in such cases. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
“There is nothing suspicious at this time,” Olson said.
Pawcatuck firefighters, aided by the Westerly Fire Department, Stonington police and personnel with Westerly Ambulance, responded to 19 Moss St. at 9:17 a.m. when the fire was reported by a neighbor who was concerned there were people inside.
Two of the three people present had already escaped the fire and were outside when first responders arrived. Gillece was found on the first floor during a search and removed from the home, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.