Instructor Annie Chapman, of the Mystic Yoga Shala, greets an inquisitive Beluga Whale, as she and daughter, Maggie J. Skinner, lead participants through poses on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, during BeluYOGA, the Mystic Aquarium's inaugural outdoor yoga series. The Aquarium is offering classes every Wednesday morning and evening in July, with local yoga instructors guiding classes through a flow of yoga poses in the Arctic Coast underwater viewing area which attracts a few marine mammal onlookers. All participants must bring their own yoga mats and water bottles to the class. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
