PHOTOS: Winter reflections along the Pawcatuck River Jan 17, 2021 Jan 17, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now The placid surface of the Pawcatuck River acts as a mirror for the shoreline in Pawcatuck on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The placid surface of the Pawcatuck River acts as a mirror for the shoreline in Westerly on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News URI professor coordinates field hospital pharmacy in Cranston Police departments experience mixed responses to vaccinations from officers PHOTOS: Readying the rink in Westerly National Guard sleeping in the Capitol an echo of Civil War Environmentalists fight move to reduce beetle's protections PHOTOS: Winter reflections along the Pawcatuck River Maine experiences shortage of nurses, aides as pandemic impacts staff levels Connecticut man charged with bilking vodka company investors View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.