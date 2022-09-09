View of historic the B. F. Clyde’s Cider Mill in Old Mystic opened for the season on September 1st. The mill was established in 1881 and is the last steam powered cider mill in the U.S. today. In 1994, Clyde’s was designated a National Historic Landmark. The process starts with a conveyer belt that transports apples from the storage shed to an upper area where the apples are washed and dropped into a grinder where they are transformed a thick apple sauce looking mash. It is then spread on and covered with fabric blankets and the presser the presser is activated to squish out juice. The juice is then pumped directly into oak casks in the Mill’s cellar, where it is fermented and aged. Six generations of the family are still involved with the mill. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
