Volunteer passengers Ken Knott and Janet Mandelstam, both Mystic residents, buckle up before their trike ride down Broadway Avenue in Mystic on Saturday, March 27, 2021, during a demo of the Van Raam Chat, a power-assisted, three-wheeled device designed for cycling together with adults and/or children who are no longer able to participate independently in traffic. Alison Zack Darrell, who works for Van Raam, a Dutch manufacturer specializing in bikes for people with disabilities, was there pilot. The demo was arranged by Bike Stonington/Bike Groton which is trying to establish a local chapter of Cycling Without Age, a movement in which volunteer "pilots" take the elderly or those with limited mobility out on trishaw rides. The group is seeking donations to purchase two of the trishaws, one for Stonington and one for Groton, each at a cost of about $11,000. Jennifer Lacker, of Bike Stonington, believes the Stonington area would be an ideal place for a Cycling Without Age chapter because a quarter of the population is over the age of 65. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.