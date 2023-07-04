Although the Stonington Historical Society cancelled the annual Stonington Borough 4th of July Parade due to rain, local first responders got together with residents and those willing to get damp and decided to host their own parade, shown here traveling up Main Street towards Wadawanuck Square with Connecticut’s Ancient Mariners joining in. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
