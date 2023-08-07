For the first time since 2019, passengers once again are being welcomed aboard the 1908 wooden steamboat Sabino for voyages upriver along the waterfront of Mystic Seaport Museum or a downriver cruise. COVID restrictions and the process of installing two diesel electric generators to power the historic steam plant had sidelined the ship for a period of time. The Sabino, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1992 and underwent a two-year restoration in 2017. About three years ago, the steam boiler needed to be replaced and the museum installed one that was appropriate for the time period of the vessel but finding Coast Guard certified steamboat personnel to man the ship made operating the vessel impossible which led the museum to a decision to move toward electric propulsion while maintaining the steam plant in place as a historic landmark.
