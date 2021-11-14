RYANN DENECOUR, Chariho girls soccer, freshman: Denecour scored four goals to break the school record for goals in a season in a playoff win over North Smithfield. Denecour's 25 goals surpass the previous record of 22 set in 1997.

BILLY DECASTRO, Stonington boys soccer, senior: DeCastro was named the most outstanding player of the ECC Division I tournament. DeCastro is a midfielder for the Bears, who beat Ledyard in the ECC D-I final, 5-2, for their 16th straight victory.

LUKE MARLEY, Westerly football, senior: Marley caught 11 passes for 211 yards in a Division II playoff win against Barrington. The wide receiver caught a 77-yard TD pass for the go-ahead score in the third quarter.

Vote

View Results