5/20/2020_Katherine Baldwin, second from left, 5, of Stonington, leans against her mother Dr. Kristin Lichtenberg, third from right, with her 7-year-old sister Elizabeth Baldwin, left, looking on, after watching Bob Hollis, not in photo, of Stonington, a parishioner of the United Church of Stonington, built in 1834, ring the church’s bell, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Stonington Borough. Hollis performs the volunteer “unity bell ringing each evening, consisting of 200 pulls of the rope, switching arms half way through, taking about six minutes, immediately following the 8:00 p.m. church bell. Tonights bell ringing is the 55th consecutive time, which began during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions. His wife Brenda Hollis, accompanies him. This evening’s bell ringing was slated to be the last for Hollis who planed to stop when churches and businesses were permitted to open. Due to restrictions still enforced, Hollis announced to a small gathering of fellow parishioners, friends and residents that he will continue his volunteer effort until things return to a sense of normalcy. Members gathered outside afterwards and presented Hollis and his wife with a few tokens of appreciation. Many have not seen each other since the COVID-19 crisis began. (Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
