A St. Michael’s parishioner looks to the statue of the Blessed Mother Mary following the completion of the 101st Maria Assunta Procession held Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Pawcatuck. The statue, carved from wood in the maritime town of Genoa, Italy, was shipped to Pawcatuck from Palermo, Sicily in 1935. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
