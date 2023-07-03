The breeding pair of ospreys nesting in marsh near Salt Water Vineyard finally have two healthy hatchlings in the nest to tend too. The adult ospreys are very attentive and protective after having hatchlings in the previous two years fail to survive to fledge for reasons unclear, but probably due to predatory action of other raptors. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.