Maddie Hamm, left, a senior at Stonington High School, receives a message from her family that her grandparents, Nick and Cathy Rush, are on their way for a take-out Thanksgiving dinner as Hamm and other volunteers provide take-out Thanksgiving dinners to Veterans and their families on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Her grandfather is veteran of the U.S. Army. Fellow student and volunteer Sophia Fernholz, on right. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
