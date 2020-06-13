PHOTOS: Summer fun aplenty off the shores of Enders Island Jun 13, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 29 Buy Now Morning blankets Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A small launch heads towards Noank from Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A small launch heads towards Noank from Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Morning blankets Noank as viewed from Enders Island on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A small launch speeds past Enders Island heading towards Noank on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A small rowboat heads out into the fog blanketing Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A small rowboat is framed in stone archway on Enders Island as it heads out into the fog blanketing Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A lone man takes in the view of Fisher’s Island Sound from Enders Island on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A man and his dog play on the rocks of Enders Island on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Two anglers try their luck from rocky shore of Enders Island as heavy fog blankets Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Kayakers paddle out from Enders Island towards Noank on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Kayakers paddle out trom Enders Island towards Noank on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A kayaker paddles out from Enders Island towards Noank on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A kayaker near Enders Island watches as powerboat speeds out towards Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Kayakers near Enders Island watch as powerboat speeds out towards Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A powerboat speeds out towards Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A powerboat speeds out towards Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A powerboat speeds out towards Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A powerboat speeds out towards Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A powerboat speeds out towards Fisher’s Island Sound past Latimer Reef Lighthouse on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A powerboat speeds out towards Fisher’s Island Sound past Latimer Reef Lighthouse on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A man fishes from his motorboat as a heavy fog blankets Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A man fishes from his motorboat as a heavy fog blankets Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A man fishes from his motorboat as a heavy fog blankets Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A man fishes from his motorboat as a heavy fog blankets Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Clouds and fog hang over Fisher’s Island Sound and Latimer Reef Lighthouse early Friday morning, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Clouds and fog hang over Fisher’s Island Sound and Latimer Reef Lighthouse early Friday morning, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Clouds and fog hang over Fisher’s Island Sound and Latimer Reef Lighthouse early Friday morning, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A small launch speeds past Enders Island and heads out to Fisher’s Island Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun  