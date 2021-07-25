Left to right, William Fyke, Lindsey Houle and Mackensie Crowley throw a bouquet in the shape of an anchor into the sea just outside of the Stonington breakwater Sunday during the 68th Blessing of the Fleet in Stonington. Fyke, Houle and Crowley are the great-grandchildren of George Roderick, a Stonington fishermen who died at sea in 1963. (Corey Fyke, The Westerly Sun)
