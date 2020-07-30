Stonington Teachers/Parents calling for safety, equity, and funding in state reopening plans held a School Safety First Car Caravan Rally on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The caravan began at Stonington High School and traveled to Mystic and Pawcatuck before ending at Stonington High School. Teachers in Stonington joined their colleagues, parents, students, and community members in more than two dozen towns across the state that held simultaneous School Safety First Car Caravans demanding the state provide for safety, equity, and funding when schools reopen. CEA and AFCT CT organized the car caravans in conjunction with Stonington union leaders to amplify teachers’ voices against state plans that could return them to the classroom without the proper health and safety protocols in place while the coronavirus is still not fully under control. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
