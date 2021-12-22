Quintin Phillips, left, and Henry Savin, right, both members of the Stonington High School boys’ soccer team who won the CIAC Class M state championship , unload 60 bags of non-perishable food items they collected through a food drive they had as a way to say thanks to the community for their support through the season. A total of 652-Lbs of food was dropped off by the team at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center in Pawcatuck, Conn. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
