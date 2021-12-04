Reese Bridgman, 2 and half, of Pawcatuck, enjoys a candy cane with his great aunt, Shelia McNeill, a former Stonington resident that now resides in Vermont, as they listen to carols at the Stonington Village Improvement Association’s sponsored traditional tree lighting ceremony and Holiday Stroll on Friday, December 3, 2021, in Wadawanuck Square. With help from the Stonington Borough Merchants Association and the Stonington Free Library, the event was a welcome “return to normal” after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Janet McClendon, president of the SVIA. The event included a community carol sing, led by Ellen Gilbert, and a special visit by Santa. Following the lighting of the tree, the annual Holiday Stroll down Water Street as local merchants kept their shops open late to welcome visitors. Merchants also competed for the most festive window display in “Borough A-Glow,” sponsored by the Stonington Borough Merchants Association. Harold Hanka, Special to the Westerly Sun
