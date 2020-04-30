Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 11:17 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.