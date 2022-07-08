The George Morgan owned by Mystic-based Gwenmor Marine Contracting of Mystic, navigates its way through Stonington Harbor on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The crew is working in the area, so they are temporarily docking ithe ship in the vicinity of the Stonington Police and Harbormaster boats. Crew member Dan DeDominicis of Stonington, assists the fishing vessel Starbrite, maneuver away from the Town Dock by guiding the ship by using his small boat to push on the front off the ship. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
