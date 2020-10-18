Rev. Barbara Dakota, Fr. Tom Hoar, the Rev. Ray Jones, and the Rev. Dr. Cal Lord, chaplains of the Stonington Police Department, made this sign in recognition and support of the department’s law enforcement personnel. The banner, shown here on Sunday, October 18, 2020, greets department personnel as they enter the building by the rear lot. Jackie L. Turner, Special to the Sun
