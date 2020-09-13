Nine-year-old Mason Moore, of Agawam, Mass., sits on top of the shoulders of his dad, Joe Moore, along the Mystic River Park boardwalk for the Trump boat parade on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Mystic. The flotilla traveled from Ram Island to the Mystic railroad bridge. Tim Martin, Special to The Sun
