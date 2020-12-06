Mark Higgins works on setting up his elaborate Christmas display at his home on Moss Street in Pawcatuck on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Higgins began setting up a holiday display back in 2004, adding new pieces each year. The pandemic and the weather delayed his setting up but he hopes to have it completed Sunday p.m. and to switch the lights on. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
