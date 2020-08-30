PHOTOS: Setting sail off of Stonington Point Aug 30, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Blessed with a perfect summer day, the waters off of Stonington Point was a busy place for both powerboats and sailboats on Friday, August 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 20 years later, Harbor Heights finds a welcome home in Mystic Boy Scouts pivot to a digital solution for annual luncheon and gala Providence College suspends 17 students for violating pandemic code of conduct Candidate’s arrest highlights Connecticut GOP’s challenges PHOTOS: Setting sail off of Stonington Point UConn: 57 residential students with virus are in isolation Massachusetts Democrats to choose candidates in 4 congressional races At the Library: Getting a library card opens up the world View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.