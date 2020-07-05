A group of BLM activists and supporters numbering around 30, gathered in front of the Stonington Police Department on Sunday, July 5, 2020, to call for quicker action regarding the alleged racially motivated attack of Chrystal Caldwell, a black clerk at a Mystic hotel by a white couple who were staying at the hotel. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
