Matthew Picarelli-Kombert, a recent UConn grad, unearths a metal item from the lawn near the Stonington Town Dock on Monday. A team of UConn students in Dr. Kevin McBride’s anthropology class is working with metal detectors looking for remnants of ordinance used in the Battle of Stonington. The month-long project is funded by a grant from the National Park Services, which seeks to document important battles in U.S. history. The project is commissioned by the Stonington Historical Society. To date, the effort has uncovered musket balls and some pieces of artillery shells, as well as evidence of a British landing attempt near Stonington Point. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
