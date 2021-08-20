Fred Herr, of Pennsylvania, who has been coming to the show for past 30 years, inspects a model ship on display. Visitors flocked to Mystic Seaport for on Friday, August 20, 2021, for the 29th annual Wooden Boat show that runs through the weekend. It is the largest gathering of wooden boats and enthusiasts in New England. The WoodenBoat Show, hosted in a partnership with WoodenBoat Publications, offers something for all wooden boat enthusiasts and maritime history buffs with more than 100 traditional and classic wooden boats of every type on display, from hand-crafted kayaks to mahogany runabouts, to classic daysailers and schooners. A variety of exhibitors will offer items for sale including maritime art, antiques, tools, books, and nautical gear. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
