Boats from Mystic Seaport and the New Bedford tug Jaguar guide the schooner Sherman Zwicker downriver past the Mystic River railroad swing bridge on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Zwicker, built and christened in 1942, is the last original saltbank fishing vessel in existence and underwent maintenance and restoration at Mystics Seaport Museum's H.B. duPont Preservation Shipyard over the winter. The ship will return to Hudson River Park´s Pier 25 in New York City where the season oyster bar Grand Banks operates on her deck. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
