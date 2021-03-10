top story PHOTOS: Seagulls escort fishing boat out of the harbor Mar 10, 2021 Mar 10, 2021 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now The fishing trawler Enterprise heads out to sea from the Stonington Town Dock with an escort of sea gulls on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The fishing trawler Enterprise heads out to sea from the Stonington Town Dock with an escort of sea gulls on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The fishing trawler Enterprise heads out to sea from the Stonington Town Dock with an escort of sea gulls on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The fishing trawler Enterprise heads out to sea from the Stonington Town Dock with an escort of sea gulls on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The fishing trawler Enterprise heads out to sea from the Stonington Town Dock with an escort of sea gulls on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Seagulls escort fishing boat out of the harbor Westerly teachers, staff to start getting vaccines Friday North Stonington selectmen pause cuts, to seek guidance in efforts to reduce annual budget Charlestown Town Council defers decisions on funds for animal shelter, Chariho graduation party 3rd mass vaccination site opens at former Middletown Benny's PUC gets new member despite reservations by some lawmakers Henry Barnard School to merge with Providence Country Day Connecticut strikes deal on electricity bill relief View More
