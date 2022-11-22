Above And Beyond - Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki works high above the ground attaching and securing some of the decorated 420 buoys on the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The tree will have a lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 4:30 pm. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
