Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 61F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.