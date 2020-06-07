A shipyard worker works on painting the hull of the Freedom Schooner Amistad at the Mystic Seaport’s H.B. duPont Preservation Shipyard on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. With planned summer and fall educational programs cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the ship will remain at Mystic Seaport for the remainder of the year. Plans are to relaunch the ship next April and have it spend May 2021 in Hartford. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
