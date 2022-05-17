Lori Evans of Gales Ferry, the animal curator at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, checks on a female osprey found in Groton that was injured in an altercation with a red-tailed hawk, then hit by a vehicle on Interstate 95 south, suffering head trauma, two weeks ago, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Since ospreys eat fully intact fish, which through collaboration efforts, Mystic Aquarium has been donating to the Nature Center. Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
