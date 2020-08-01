Neil Gouvin, owner of Neil Gouvin Masonry, of North Stonington, begins task of renovating the building behind 2 Mechanic Street on the corner of Mechanic Street and West Broad Street on Friday, July 31, 2020. Best Energy owner Jim Lathrop has begun the process of renovating the building at 6 Mechanic St. in downtown Pawcatuck which suffered heavy damage from a fire that swept through the structure in March of 2017. Lathrop, who bought the Laura’s Landing building and begun its restoration is also renovating the building behind his business at 4 Mechanic Street. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.