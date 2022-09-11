top story PHOTOS: Remembering those lost on 9/11 Sep 11, 2022 Sep 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 24 Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Jannie and Doug Dziadzio stand by the Josh Piver bench at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Stonington residents gather at the Josh Piver Bench for a 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Stonington residents gather at the Josh Piver Bench for a 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Stonington residents gather at the Josh Piver Bench for a 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Former Congressman, Rob Simmons, addresses the crowd at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Former Congressman, Rob Simmons, addresses the crowd at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Former Congressman, Rob Simmons, addresses the crowd at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Former Congressman, Rob Simmons, addresses the crowd at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Former Congressman, Rob Simmons, addresses the crowd at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Jannie and Doug Dziadzio sing "Let There Be Peace" at the 9/11 memorial | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Former Congressman, Rob Simmons, holds the lyrics to "Let There Be Peace" at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Stonington residents sing "Let There Be Peace" at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Jannie and Doug Dziadzio sing "Let There Be Peace" at the 9/11 memorial | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - 9/11 survivor in the Pentagon, Dan Holdridge speaks at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - 9/11 survivor in the Pentagon, Dan Holdridge speaks at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - 9/11 survivor in the Pentagon, Dan Holdridge speaks at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Susan and Erika Piver, family members of Josh Piver at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Susan Piver, mother of Josh Piver speaks at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Susan Piver, mother of Josh Piver speaks at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - The Josh Piver Bench, named after a Stonington resident killed in the attacks in 2001. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Marti Bradshaw delivers her opening remarks at the 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Stonington residents gather at the Josh Piver Bench for a 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - Stonington residents gather at the Josh Piver Bench for a 9/11 memorial. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Buy Now September 11 Memorial 2022 - The Josh Piver Bench, named after a Stonington resident killed in the attacks in 2001. | George Corrigan, Special to The Sun Ryan Kang Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. (0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 