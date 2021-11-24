The Stonington High School student body and the Stonington Bears Football Team, along with the Marching Band, Color Guard, and the Bears Cheerleaders, gathered on Palmer Field Wednesday, November 24, 2021, to the celebrate the upcoming Annual Thanksgiving Day football game against The Westerly High School Bulldogs. This year’s pep-rally was held outdoors due to lingering COVID concerns. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun
