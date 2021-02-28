A crew has begun work on the roof of the new Mystic Landing building on Masons Island Road, in front of the Nail Family Branch of the YMCA in Mystic on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The three-story building will house medical, professional and wellness offices. The general contractor is Advanced Group LLC. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
