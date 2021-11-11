The StoneRidge Quilters L-R, are Eve Chapin, Rita Jolly, Penny Webster, Jean Conway and Jean Hunter. To commemorate the service of thirteen neighbors who served in World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, respectively, members of the StoneRidge Senior Living Quilters made narrative quilts and presented them to fellow residents on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021. The 8’ x 8’ keepsakes took eleven months for the team of four quilters and two binders to create and each design is unique. The gifts were presented at a luncheon recognizing the veterans’ service. The keynote speaker was Danielle Chesebrough, Stonington’s First Selectman, who brought a model of the proposed Stonington Veterans Memorial and talked about specifics of the planned tribute. Harold Hanka, Special to The Sun
