Ainslie Daly, wearing the 7th Dominga sash and holding a scepter, has the crown held aloft over her head while her daughter, Carly, stands beside her, during the Feast of the Holy Ghost procession Sunday morning at St. Mary Church in Stonington Borough. The procession gathered at the church then marched to the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society on Main Street to celebrate the feast, which has been a borough tradition since the mid-1800s. Ann-Marie Houle, Special to The Sun
