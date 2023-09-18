Skyler Hayes, from the Blue Kitty Studios in North Stonington, assists her two daughters, Emily and Elliott as they prepare their painted lobster buoys for display and sale at the 5th Annual Stonington Borough Art Walk held on Water Street, Sunday, September 17, 2023, in Stonington Borough, CT | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.