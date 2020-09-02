PHOTOS: Perfect boating weather on the Mystic River Sep 2, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now The perfect sailing weather on the Mystic River near the Mystic Seaport over the weekend made for a beautiful photograph. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The perfect sailing weather on the Mystic River near the Mystic Seaport over the weekend made for a beautiful photograph. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Westerly to stagger schools opening in hopes of full attendance by late October Burlingame campground worker tests positive for COVID-19 No easy fix: council grapples with flood-prone neighborhood PHOTOS: Perfect boating weather on the Mystic River Rhode Island sets up contact tracing system for schools New Connecticut prison chief says agency is better prepared for COVID Critic of Connecticut Port Authority charged with spray-painting signs pink at New London pier Police logs: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.