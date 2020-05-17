A pair of Adirondack chairs sit on a dock on the Stonington side of the Mystic River across from the stately homes on the Groton side reflected on the calm surface of the river on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
A pair of Adirondack chairs sit on a dock on the Stonington side of the Mystic River across from the stately homes on the Groton side reflected on the calm surface of the river on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
A pair of Adirondack chairs sit on a dock on the Stonington side of the Mystic River across from the stately homes on the Groton side reflected on the calm surface of the river on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
A pair of Adirondack chairs sit on a dock on the Stonington side of the Mystic River across from the stately homes on the Groton side reflected on the calm surface of the river on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.