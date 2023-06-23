A work crew with Olmstead Contracting of Wolcott has begun construction work on sidewalks along Route 1 in Pawcatuck near Spellman Drive on Friday, June 23, 2023. The $1.38 million project will link Stonington High School with downtown Pawcatuck and is scheduled to be completed in about six months.Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
