Sophia Fernandez, a student at Stonington High School in Pawcatuck, recites a section of the Declaration of Independence from a podium in Wadawanuck Square following the completion of the Annual Stonington Borough Independence Day Parade held Sunday, July 4, 2021. Three of Sophia’s class mates, Bobbie Doherty, Anne Drago, and Eileen Ackley, were also on hand to participate in the reading. All four girls are students of American History. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
