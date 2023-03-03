Young visitors to the Mystic Aquarium were mesmerized by their up close encounters with real life mermaids swirling through the waters of the Caribbean Reef habitat on Thursday, March 4, 2023. For two long weekends in March, visitors will have the opportunity to witness the magic of mermaids as they dazzle onlookers with their interactive underwater performances. Visitors are encourage to embrace the underwater adventure and dress in their favorite aquatic-themed costume – from mermaids to pirates to sea animals and anything else they can dream up, During their Aquarium visit, mermaids will be diving throughout the day and guests are encouraged to check the schedule for daily dives times. Guests can also add a meet & greet experience with the mermaids on dry land. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.